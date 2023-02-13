LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – From school fights to an accused killer, someone barely an adult is facing charges in four separate murders.

Court records reveal Freddrick Jackson, who turned 18 seven months ago, is charged with four counts of capital murder, two counts of first-degree battery and possession of a firearm by a certain person.

Little Rock police bodycams capture how well officers know Jackson.

“Mr. Jackson, glad to see you, you alright? Do you need medical attention,” an officer can be heard after a brief chase.

Officers assigned to the city’s Street Crimes Unit know his street name too.

“I knew it was Fredo,” one officer said.

The officers know Jackson for all the wrong reasons.

“Take me to county,” Jackson tells an officer, as they walk into an interview room.

A mother’s heart broken

Sheri Goff knows Jackson too because he’s accused of killing her son 26-year-old Dolan Goff, last April.

“There was a confrontation, he pulled over to help and they started shooting at him for no reason,” Sheri said. “He never even got out of his truck.”

Dolan left their family’s trophy shop when Sheri said her son, who had a heart to help others, witnessed an argument on Springer Boulevard and stopped to help.

Seconds later, Little Rock detectives allege Jackson opened fire, shooting Dolan.

Sheri said her soon-to-be daughter-in-law frantically called her.

“She told me, he had been shot,” Sheri recalled.

Fighting to survive, Dolan needed surgery but his heart of gold kept beating for his mom.

“He couldn’t talk, he was awake,” she said. “He just raised his hand up and did a little half-heart,” Sheri said.

Sheri then helped her son complete the heart.

“That’s all we could do,” she said.

Dolan died days later.

An arrest that opens questions

Detectives then received an arrest warrant for Jackson, who was 17 at the time.

Last February, two months before Dolan died, Little Rock declared violent crime a public health emergency.

“One of the individuals that’s causing a lot of the crime, one of the most violent people in our city, is 17-years-old,” Mayor Frank Scott, Jr., told the City Board in February.

Police sources said Mayor Scott was referring to Jackson, who was not in police custody, even though Jackson plead guilty to drug possession the month prior.

A sentencing order reveals a judge released Jackson from jail and gave him five years probation. Four months later, Dolan would be shot and killed and Jackson would be back in jail.

“They shouldn’t have been out to even do this, causing havoc in the city,” Sheri said.

While in jail, three additional arrest warrants were issued for Jackson — all for murder. Some shootings dated back to 2020 when he was just 15-years-old.

What went wrong?

Dr. Fitz Hill, with the Derek Olivier Research Institute for the Prevention of Gun Violence, never met Jackson, but believes there is a consistent pattern between poverty and broken homes.

“That young man was not born a murderer,” Hill said.

Jackson’s mom was shot and killed in 2020, according to an obituary. Police said she was pregnant at the time of the shooting.

The year before that, a Little Rock police officer shot and killed his uncle Bradley Blackshire.

“Society asks what’s wrong with the child but the appropriate question would be what happened to the child,” Hill said.

Police records, obtained through the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act, show Little Rock police were called about Jackson seven different times between 2015 and 2018. Records detail times where Jackson allegedly threatened to punch an assistant principal at age 11 to fights at age 14 that left a student with a swollen eye.

Officers noted Jackson has been cited numerous times on charges ranging from disorderly conduct, third-degree battery and theft by receiving. In some cases, his parents were called and other times he was suspended from school, something Hill disagrees with.

“Why send a kid a home? This is unlike the 50s or 40s when you’re going home working on the farm, or you’re with your father. Who are you sending them too? That’s the question,” Hill said.

Instead of suspending Jackson, or any student, Hill, who’s also on the Arkansas Board of Education, believes the child should be sent to an entire team to help fix the problem. He compares it to a cancer patient going to a hospital that specializes in cancer treatment.

“You don’t grow up killing people at 15 unless you’ve been traumatized from zero to 10,” he said.

The outcome of Jackson’s earlier cases are unknown because they went through juvenile court, essentially, making it all a secret from the public.

Dolan’s mother believes you learn from what you see.

“I was like no wonder, no wonder,” Sheri said.

She questions if the 18-year-old could ever change but her justice is Jackson never walking free again.

“It hurts my heart that he had to go through that but what he went through and now he’s wanting to hurt other people, no I don’t feel bad for him,” she said.

Jackson remains in-custody awaiting a doctor’s decision on whether he’s mentally fit to stand trial.

Another man has also been charged in Goff’s murder.