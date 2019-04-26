BBB warns about potential job hiring scams Video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - With the summer quickly approaching many people may be on the hunt for a summer job. The Better Business Bureau wants job searchers to be on the lookout for red flags before signing the dotted line on a job offer.

BBB Arkansas President & CEO Janet Robb warned if a job sounds too good to be true, it likely is a scam.

"We have seen it happen here. It happens frequently," Robb said. “They really make it look attractive, either weltering you on no experience necessary, part-time is great, work as little or as much as you want.”

Robb also said the way a person finds a job is important.

"If they found you. You didn't find them, those typically are red flags," Robb said.

Another red flag is if the company asks for money or your bank account number before you start the job. The BBB shared a recent complaint with FOX16 where one woman got a text from someone claiming to be with the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate. They sent her a $4500 check and then wanted her to deposit it and send them the receipt, but she called the police instead.

