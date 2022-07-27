LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Wednesday morning, Little Rock city departments inspected a local apartment complex with a troubling history of crime and other issues. People living at Big Country Chateau learned their water would be shut off September 1 with no plans to resume.

On Wednesday, another potential setback, as they learned their electricity could also be shut off that same day.

This inspection has been long overdue, according to residents. They say they have been living in nearly unlivable conditions for a while now. But Wednesday morning, city leaders made their way to the complex for an inspection and said they are here to help.

“It’s mildewed in the bathroom, behind the bathroom doors, it’s roaches-infected,” said one resident, Thomasina Mathis. “I don’t know what to do I’ve been praying about it.”

For the past few weeks, property management has been quiet. But now, the manager has finally responded to a question.

“Today is not a good day for comments. We’ve got a lot going on,” said Mike Buzkin, the Property Manager for Apex Equity Group. “The comment is that it is not being shut off.”

Mathis and the other residents do not believe him, based on flyers they have received about energy and water being expected to shut off.

“Everybody thinks he took the money and rent and stuff and spent it all on his self,” Mathis said.

Mathis is planning to move out of the complex and into a home with other family members or her fiancé.

“It’s time for me to go,” she said.

Another resident, Deborah Peele, wants to leave for her own safety but is not sure where to go.

“It’s been very dangerous,” Peele said. “Nothing is getting fixed.

Others who feel the same voiced their concerns in a letter to Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Junior and city directors, begging them to find safer and more affordable housing for those who want to move.

“There’s some people out here that needs the help you know…. don’t really know what to do,” Peele said.

Additionally, residents said their air conditioning was shut off Tuesday night, prior to the inspection Wednesday morning. Once officers and city leaders arrived at the complex Wednesday morning, the air conditioning came back on.

KARK tried talking to the inspectors after they were done but they said they cannot comment until their report is complete. We also filed FOIA request asking for photos of inside the apartments and what they found. As soon as that comes in, we will be sure to let you know what it reveals.