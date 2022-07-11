FORDYCE, Ark. – The sheriff in Dallas County said he is resigning effective immediately just days after FOX 16 Investigates uncovered an investigation into the alleged removal of a federal inmate.

Dallas County Sheriff Stan McGahee confirmed Monday afternoon he is in the process of notifying the county judge of the resignation.

“I’m ready for all of this to be over,” McGahee said when reached by phone.

The United States Marshals Service confirmed Friday that the agency opened an investigation after accusations that a federal inmate was removed from the jail without authorization.

Sources told FOX 16 News that the sheriff is the person who removed the inmate. It is unclear how long the sheriff is accused of having the inmate out of the jail, but authorities believe the federal inmate did not leave Dallas County.

“I regret the embarrassment and what it brought on the county and the citizens,” McGahee said.

When asked if McGahee regrets removing the federal inmate without permission, he said he doesn’t know because his mind hasn’t processed that.

“My heart is saddened,” McGahee said. “I let a lot of people down.”

Dallas County Judge Clark Brent said last week he just recently became aware of the allegations and that it never should have happened.

“We are deeply concerned about what has happened and we are doing all we can to get this issue resolved,” Brent said Friday.

According to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office website, the county jail holds 125 inmates. Its finances rely heavily on its contract with the US Marshals to hold federal inmates.