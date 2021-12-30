FOX 16 Investigates: 2021 investigation year in review

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This past year FOX 16 never stopped investigating.

It’s been a year of holding the powerful accountable and protecting our community.

2021 started with a historic snowstorm, followed by bitter cold, leaving thousands in Pine Bluff with water pressure so low that Jefferson Regional had to stop taking new patients at one point.

Back then, Liberty Utilities said crews had a hard time finding leaks because of bitter cold and excessive snow.

FOX 16 Investigates uncovered the company’s emergency plan had not been updated in several years and included outdated details.

The attorney general launched an investigation that ended just last month. The state found Liberty’s past actions and response to the winter storm were inadequate and in breach of its duty to provide safe, adequate and reliable service to customers.

FOX 16 continues to check in with the Cross family after Heather nearly died after being hit head-on by a Shannon Hills police officer in 2019.

The family got $25,000 from the city but they say medical bills exceed a million dollars. Arkansas is one of three states with a strict sovereign immunity law, preventing the Cross family from suing the state. One state senator hopes to reverse that.

Finally, one FOX 16 investigation sparked global attention after the team uncovered state troopers performed at least 144 PIT maneuvers last year, including one where a pregnant woman says she was trying to pull over when a trooper pitted her car.

State police later agreed to change its use of force policy as an ‘objective standard”.

FOX 16 will continue investigating in 2022.