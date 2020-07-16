FOX16 Investigates: Arkansas receives failing grade for internet access in rural areas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- While COVID-19 is threatening safety inside the classroom staying home for virtual classes will be detrimental to thousands of kids in Arkansas because their WiFi simply isn’t up to speed.

The digital divide in the Natural State is so bad a recent national survey ranked Arkansas the second-worst in the country when it comes to student’s internet access at home. It found about half of all students don’t have access to high-speed internet.

Currently, the state is calling for blended learning, where schools have to be prepared to switch to remote classes in the event of an outbreak.

Some families fear their kids will miss out on the education they deserve.

“We have satellite internet,” Regina Irizarry explained. “If they were to be doing zoom classrooms and in the middle of a class and it rained, then my kids would be shut off.”

Irizarry and her family live in Buckner, where satellite internet is the only option keeping the small, South Arkansas town connected.

She says her two sons struggled last school year since their internet wasn’t up to speed and it meant online classes came with a much steeper learning curve.

Despite her efforts, she says there’s no way to get the high-speed internet since the town can’t find a provider that’s willing to bring in broadband.

“My kids stand to suffer and that’s not something I’m willing to accept lying down,” Irizarry added.

A lot of schools are also dealing with students who don’t have a computer at home. Some districts using Cares Act funding to get students not only a device but a WiFi hot spot. It’s better than nothing, but still, a setback since typically no cell service goes hand in hand with no high-speed internet.

At the Capital Senator Missy Irvin, (R-Mountain View), knows no policy can fix the digital divide by the time school starts.

“I am concerned for the school year,” she said.

Sen. Irvin is behind multiple state grants to bring high speed internet to rural communities.

“We have to start now because we are years behind,” Irvin explained.

One of those grants is the Arkansas Rural Connect program. There’s a total of $25 million dollars earmarked for the program, but the catch is an area has to have more than 500 people living there to qualify and an internet provider has to be willing to take on the job.

“You have to also look at it from the business perspective and the internet providers. If it were something that was huge profitability in that i think it would have been solved by now,” she added.

Irvin compares it to the push to get electricity saying people shouldn’t be balanced over profits.

“At some point, you have to say this is the right thing to do for my state, this is the right thing to do for my customers,” Irvin stated.

At this rate the chances of the Irizarry’s getting the connection they need are slim.

“We may load up and go sit in a McDonald’s parking lot or something in town and do a zoom classroom,” Irizarry said.

