FOX16 Investigates: Woman suing State Police after trooper used PIT maneuver on her vehicle

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Central Arkansas woman is suing State Police, claiming a trooper negligently crashed and flipped her car using a PIT maneuver.

A recent FOX16 Investigates exposed how State Police are using more PIT maneuvers to end car chases and some cases end in deadly wrecks.

PIT, stands for Precision Immobilization Technique. It involved law enforcement hitting a fleeing car, causing it to spin out, and end the pursuit.

The lawsuit filed on Tuesday is over a PIT that happened in July 2020 on U.S. Highway 67/167 in Pulaski County.

According to the suit, Sr. Cpl. Rodney Dunn clocked Janice Harper driving 84mph in a 70mph.

Dash camera video from Sr. Cpl. Dunn’s patrol car shows Harper slowed down, moved to the right lane, and turned the hazard lights on.

Within 3 minutes of starting the pursuit, Sr. Cpl. Dunn performed a PIT maneuver, which caused Harper’s SUV to crash into the concrete median and flip.

The lawsuit names Sr. Cpl. Dunn, his supervisor Sgt. Alan Johnson and Arkansas State Police Director Col. Bill Bryant.

The suit claims the highway left Harper with, “no room to safely pullover” because the shoulder was too small. It goes on to say Sr. Cpl. Dunn “negligently” used a PIT maneuver which put harper’s life and the life of her unborn child at risk.

According to the lawsuit Arkansas State Police “failed to train” Dunn on “proper and safe PIT maneuver technique,” failed to “investigate allegations of excessive force,” and “failed to discipline officers for violations of policy related to excessive force.”

State Police declined multiple interview requests to talk about PITs.

Harper is represented by Andrew Norwood at Denton & Zachary.

Norwood says while his client is seeking damages, her ultimate goal is to make sure this doesn’t happen to another driver.