Little Rock Police Chief files civil rights lawsuit

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – On Wednesday, a federal civil rights lawsuit to be filed by Chief Keith Humphrey of the Little Rock Police Department.

The lawsuit names over 20 individuals, including the FOP executive board, and alleges a civil conspiracy, among other constitutional violations.

Mike Laux, an attorney in Little Rock, says these individuals engaged and created a conspiracy to have Humphrey fired.

The federal lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas

The lawsuit alleges violations of the Constitution. It also alleges abuse of process, defamation, and civil conspiracy.

Here is a copy of the lawsuit that was filed: