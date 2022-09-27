LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the Little Rock Police Department said they are in the final stages of an investigation ordered by the mayor after the department never publicly disclosed a 2021 pursuit with a car that ultimately crashed, killing a teenager.

A Working 4 You investigation in July revealed that Mayor Frank Scott Jr. ordered an internal review to determine if the LRPD deliberately withheld information. Scott said he wanted to find the breakdown in communication and develop a corrective action plan.

Department officials say the review has been comprehensive and it’s now in the final stages.

In March of 2021, police briefly chased an SUV being driven by kids. After the pursuit was called off, an officer continued to follow the car, briefly lost sight of it and then found it upside down in a ditch.

Records showed that 14-year-old Zayne Ortiz was a passenger in that SUV and that a 12-year-old girl was driving.

The officer involved in the pursuit has since resigned.