MABELVALE, Ark – A couple in Mabelvale says they are out thousands of dollars after paying for the same roofing job twice.

The couple says the first contractor hired was paid and never finished the job.

“I trusted him,” said Sidney Rasdon.

Rasdon says he and his wife hired Mabelvale contractor John Kelly to fix their roof back in February.

“It was all fist-bumping and I love you’s,” said Rasdon’s wife Tracy. “I didn’t think any problem whatsoever.”

The Rasdon’s say they paid Kelly $7,000 on February 5, 2022 and work began on February 7, 2022.

“He tore all my gutter off all the way down to [the end of the house],” said Sidney Rasdon.

Rasdon says Kelly left after that first day and hasn’t returned since.

Our station obtained text conversations between the Rasdon’s and Kelly, spanning two months. The couple says they asked when the work would be done.

“He kept making excuses,” said Sidney Rasdon.

“At that point, I was like, we might have made a mistake here, something might not be right with this,” said Tracy Rason.

Our station called over to the Arkansas Contractors Licensing Board. They gave us copies of two other complaints made against Kelly. Both customers claim Kelly owed them money.

The board also confirmed Kelly’s license was revoked January 26, 2022.

“It wasn’t good,” said Tracy Rasdon.

We tried calling Kelly for comment. He said he would have his attorney call us back at a later date.

In the last few weeks, the Rasdon’s say they paid a second company to get the work done, another almost $7,000.

“After a little bit I knew [Kelly] wasn’t coming so I needed to get a roof on my house,” said Rasdon.

The work was finished by the second contractor. The Rasdon’s say now they just want their money back from Kelly.