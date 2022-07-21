LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock’s mayor has directed the interim police chief to review if the department deliberately failed to disclose a 2021 pursuit minutes before the car being chased crashed, killing a teen.

Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. issued a statement Thursday, days after an internal report was published detailing how a Little Rock police officer was involved in a March 2021 pursuit with a vehicle being driven by a 12-year-old.

Records reveal a supervisor ordered the officer to stop the pursuit. The officer followed the SUV instead, ocassionally activating blue lights and a siren while reaching speeds of more than 90 mph.

The officer lost sight of the vehicle for about 12 seconds before finding it flipped over in a ditch on Chicot Road. A 14-year-old passenger in the SUV was killed.

Little Rock police never told the public about the pursuit until this month when it admitted there was a lack of information and it will do better moving forward.

The mayor confirmed Thursday the officer resigned before being recommended for termination.

“I have instructed Chief Bewley to determine whether there was any deliberate effort to withhold information,” Scott stated.

Scott said he asked the police department to identify any systemic failures for the communication breakdown and develop a corrective action plan so such an incident does not happen again.

FOX16 Investigates pressed the department to explain why it withheld information but LRPD refused to answer.

“At this time, we will have no further comment on this matter,” a department spokesman stated Wednesday.

Sources said earlier this week current assistant chiefs did not know about the chase until the story broke. Records reveal the department treated the case as a chain-of-command review so many key members were not notified.

Little Rock Vice Mayor Lance Hines said Wednesday he plans to discuss the issue next week so the Board of Directors can discuss ways to ensure such an incident never happens again.