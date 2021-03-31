Questions remain on Little Rock mask mandate despite mayor’s declaration

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As the state-wide mask mandate has been lifted, cities and municipalities are allowed to enforce their own.

In Little Rock, Mayor Frank Scott Jr. says he’s extending his order, but we uncovered documents that show the city’s mask mandate expired July 10, 2020.

On June 25, 2020, Mayor Scott signed a Declaration of Local Emergency requiring masks in all public buildings where 6 feet of social distance was not possible. That order was an extension of Mayor Scott’s Emergency Proclamation on March 12, 2020.

Under state law, a local disaster emergency cannot be extended beyond 120 days without the consent of the “governing body,” which in Little Rock’s case is the Board of Directors.

At this point, the Board of Directors has not voted on a mask ordinance.

Six days after Little Rock’s mask mandate expired, Governor Asa Hutchinson signed an Executive Order requiring masks in all indoor environments where people are exposed to non-household members and 6 feet of social distance is not assured. Part of that Executive Order allows cities and counties to issue local ordinances dealing with masks.

When asked about the discrepancy, Spokeswoman Stephanie Jackson said the state mask mandate covered Little Rock. Jackson said more details would be discussed at a 2:30 press conference.