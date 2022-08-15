LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A 31-year-old Little Rock many faces a slew of serious charges following multiple shootings during a violent weekend in the Capitol City.

Davis Jones appeared in Little Rock district court Monday morning and is facing charges including capital murder, second-degree battery, two counts of terroristic acts and more.

These charges are tied to a double shooting at the Valero at 6500 Mabelvale Cutoff and a shooting Markham Street and Bowman Road, as well as other incidents. He pleaded not guilty and wasn’t given a bond.

This was not the first run in with law enforcement for Jones. Records show that he is a convicted felon and has been on parole for more than a year.

A closer look reveals that he has spent half his life in and out of the justice system. His criminal history, at least what’s available to the public, dates back to 2008 when he was 16.

During that time, Jones was charged with two felonies including theft of property and second-degree battery.

In 2016, Jones was sentenced to prison on charges of residential burglary, possession of a firearm by a certain person, domestic battery and criminal mischief.

Jones was released from prison and has been on parole since May of 2021. While out on parole, Jones got a traffic ticket for not registering his car.

Court records reveal he never showed up to court and there’s been an active failure to appear warrant for his arrest since October 2021.