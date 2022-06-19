LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Shannon Hills police officer is in the Pulaski County jail after being arrested early Saturday morning.

30-year-old Jose Padilla is expected to face a felony theft charge, along with assault, driving while intoxicated and refusal to submit to a chemical test.

The arresting officer says he was working off duty at a business on Jessi Road at 5:00 a.m. Saturday when he saw a disturbance in the parking lot.

Witnesses told the arresting officer Padilla had just stolen a vehicle.

The arrest report says Officer Padilla nearly ran over a pedestrian while trying to leave the location.

After being taken into custody, Padilla allegedly refused to provide a urine sample.

There is currently no bond listed in Jose Padilla’s booking information.

A Shannon Hills Officer Jose Padilla has been named in previous #Working4You and #Fox16Investigates stories after a crash in 2019.