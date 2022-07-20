LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – FOX 16 Investigates has obtained footage from the night Little Rock police followed a car that ultimately crashed, killing a 14-year-old.

Records reveal 14-year-old Zayne Ortiz was a passenger in an SUV that a 12-year-old girl was driving. Investigators said the child took off in her parent’s vehicle back in March of 2021.

In the police dashcam footage, obtained through Ortiz’s family, the officer can be seen following the SUV. Bodycam footage reveals the periodic use of blue lights and a siren after a supervisor ordered the pursuit to be called off.

Little Rock police never disclosed the pursuit happened or preceded the wreck until Tuesday, following a request for comment on the FOX 16 report.

As of Wednesday evening, there had been no official response from the department.