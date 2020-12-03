Investigators: Little Rock man trying to steal truck shot by UAMS officer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) police officer shot and critically wounded a 39-year-old Little Rock man Thursday morning after investigators say the man was trying to steal a vehicle.

Tyron Washington reportedly attempted to drive away in the stolen truck that was parked near the emergency entrance at about 2:45 a.m. According to UAMS police, one of their officers blocked Shuffield Drive to prevent the truck from leaving the campus.

When the officer approached Washington and requested he turn off the vehicle, Washington refused. When the officer attempted to reach inside the vehicle to turn it off, Washington accelerated the vehicle and began dragging the officer before he was able to free himself from the moving vehicle.

A second officer who observed the incident fired his service weapon at the vehicle as the other officer fell away from the truck. Washington was wounded and then transported back to UAMS to be treated for his injuries.

The officer who fell from the truck was also treated at UAMS for bruises and minor abrasions but has since been released.

Arkansas State Police criminal investigation division special agents have been assigned to the case.

LATEST POSTS: