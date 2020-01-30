J.B. Hunt joins USDOT in commitment to fight human trafficking

LOWELL, Ark., (News Release)– J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT), one of the largest supply chain solutions providers in North America, recently pledged its support for the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Transportation Leaders Against Human Trafficking initiative at the USDOT in Washington, D.C.

The initiative, announced by U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao, urges transportation industry leaders to combat human trafficking through employee education, raising public awareness, and sharing relevant data to measure the effort’s collective impact.

“Victims of this crime are often hidden in plain sight at places our employees frequent daily, such as rest stops and truck stops,” said Greer Woodruff, senior vice president of corporate safety, security, and driver personnel at J.B. Hunt. “As part of our company’s safety culture, J.B. Hunt employees are trained on recognizing the warning signs of trafficking and how to report suspicious activity. We proudly support the U.S. Department of Transportation’s initiative and are committed to helping end human trafficking.”

According to the USDOT, as many as 24.9 million men, women, and children are victims of human trafficking. J.B. Hunt employees receive formal training during orientation on the issues of human trafficking, and the company provides continuous guidance and awareness on how they can make a difference combating the serious challenge. In addition, J.B. Hunt fosters working relationships with local, state, and federal law enforcement and other agencies to help combat the issue.