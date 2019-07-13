Jacksonville FD: Waste Management handling fire at landfill

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — Workers with Waste Management are working to fight a fire at the Two Pine Landfill.

A spokesperson for the Jacksonville Fire Department says they are standing by in case crews with the Waste Management company need assistance.

The Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality is also on hand to monitor smoke from the fire, according to JFD.

ADEQ has not expressed any concerns for the public stemming from the fire.

Crews were alerted to the fire shortly before 6:00 a.m.

There is no word on the cause.