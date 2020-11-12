Jacksonville man injured in shooting on James Street.

by: Chris Counts

JACKSONVILLE, Ark.- One person is injured after a shooting at a Jacksonville home.

A spokesperson with the Jacksonville Police Department says officers responded to a call of multiple shots fired at a residence on James Street around 6:00 p.m.

Officers found a wounded man, but he refused transport to a hospital.

The victim’s name has not been released, but his injuries were found to not be life threatening.

No word yet on what led to the shooting.

Jacksonville Police are continuing to investigate.

