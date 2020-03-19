Jacksonville North Pulaski School District releases statement on COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — The Superintendent of Jacksonville, Bryan Duffie released a statement today regarding their COVID-19 situation. You can read that information below.

JNPSD School Community:

“I hope these updates provide helpful information as we all navigate the COVID-19 situation. JNPSD is thankful for the staff, volunteers, and community partners who make things happen for our scholars, especially in times of need or crisis. Please refer to previous updates that are posted on our website (www.jnpsd.org) and our social media outlets.

We have received some calls concerning contact with schools. The principals and teachers are available by phone or email. Contact information is found on our website. Because principals are serving as the main contacts for their schools, they may be responding to multiple calls or emails at one time. Please allow them at least 24 hours to follow up with you. If you have not heard from the principal within 24 hours, please email the following persons:

Mr. Gregory Hodges, Assistant Superintendent – Elementary Schools ghodges@jnpsd.org

Dr. Tiffany Bone, Assistant Superintendent – Secondary Schools tbone@jnpsd.org

We will produce a video message to the community in the near future to provide additional updates.

Based on the Governor’s press conference on March 18, it is the state’s intent to reopen schools on March 30. If the Centers for Disease Control guidance changes, then the Governor stated that plans would be evaluated again. JNPSD will provide sack lunches on Thursday through a partnership with the City of Jacksonville. Some meals will be delivered to Bayou Meto Baptist Church by JNP staff. The remainder of the meals will be distributed throughout sites in the city by the Jacksonville Parks and Recreation Department. Please email Kevin House at khouse@cityofjacksonville.net for information on the daily delivery sites. The general sites the city has used in the past include: “

Martin Street Youth Center

Max Howell

Dupree Park

Excel Park

Northlake Park

Chapel Ridge

Willow Bend

Bobby G Lester Elementary Parking Lot

JNPSD has partnered with the Clinton Foundation, World Central Kitchen, City of Little Rock, and City of Jacksonville to provide meals for our scholars during spring break and beyond if necessary. Lunch meals will be provided March 23-27 at sites the City of Jacksonville has designated as listed above. Please contact Kevin House if you need additional information. High School Scholars: ACT has decided to reschedule the April 4, 2020 National ACT® test date to June 13 and July 18 test dates. ACT will be notifying registered students directly in the next few days, informing them of the postponement and providing instructions for next steps. CATCH Global Foundation has released “Health at Home” – a free set of health, nutrition, and physical education materials that require limited space and supervision. Full details and instructions are available at www.catch.org/pages/health-at-home. Spectrum and Comcast are offering FREE internet access during this crisis. Families should call 844-488-8395 to enroll with Spectrum or 855-846-8376 to enroll with Comcast. The Arkansas Department of Education has COVID-19 resources available for your review at the following web address: http://dese.ade.arkansas.gov/divisions/communications/covid-19information. Please follow all safeguards as recommended by the Arkansas Department of Health. Please remember to follow the basic healthy habits that have been repeatedly shared: frequent hand-washing, limit physical greetings, practice social distancing, and call your doctor or use the Department of Health/UAMS websites if you need medical advice.

Medical Support: a. Healthy.Arkansas.gov – current information from the Arkansas Department of Health b. 1-800-803-7847 – 24 hour hotline for COVID-19 questions c. uamshealth.com – 24-hour digital connection to healthcare professionals – UAMS d. 1-800 -743-3616 – 24-hour hotline for issues related to children’s health – ACH We are working on instructional plans for the continuation of Alternative Methods of Instruction and other services in the event that school does not reopen on March 30. Once decisions are made at the state level, you will be advised.

JNPSD will communicate with school community members as soon as updated information becomes available. Thank you for your support and understanding.