Jacksonville police investigating Wednesday night homicide

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. (News release) — On April 22, 2020, at 10:31 p.m., Officers with the
Jacksonville Police Department went to a house on the 7000 block of South First Street, for a
report of a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, officers entered the house and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, where he later died from his injuries.

The victim has been identified as Jacksonville resident 27-year-old Chad Ryan Thomas.

Anyone who may have information regarding this homicide to please contact the Jacksonville Police Department at (501) 982-3191 or the Jacksonville Police Department Tip Line at (501) 982-4636. Those with information can remain anonymous.

This is an ongoing investigation and further information will be provided when it becomes
available.

