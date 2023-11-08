FAYETTEVILLE – Jalen Shelley, a consensus 4-star recruit, has signed with the Arkansas men’s basketball program, Razorback head coach Eric Musselman announced.

“We are excited that Jalen will be a part of the Razorback family,” Musselman said. “Jalen is a versatile, two-way player who will be a great fit on both ends of the floor in our positionless system. He brings tremendous athleticism and length which will make him an exciting player to watch during his career at the University of Arkansas.”

Jalen Shelley

F || 6-9 || 185

Frisco, Texas || Link Academy (Mo.)

X @JalenShelley • Instagram @jalenshelley10

ESPN 4 star 43 national 14 SF 3 Texas

Rivals 4 star 46 national 14 SF no state rankings

247 Composite 4 star 53 national 13 SF 3 Mo.

On3 Composite 4 star 55 national 17 SF 3 Mo.

On3 4 star 63 national 22 SF 3 Mo.

247 4 star 65 national 18 SF 3 Mo.

• #43 on the 2024 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame HoopHall Classic Elite Players list

• The ninth-highest-rated Razorback recruit by ESPN.com at #43 (sixth-highest in the Musselman era).

• In 2023, played in 21 games for Houston Hoops and Pro Skills on the Nike EYBL circuit … Averaged 12.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists … At the Nike Peach Jam, averaged 10.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in five games.

• Attended Plano Prestonwood Christian HS as a junior and he helped lead them to a 26-6 record and win the TAPPS 6A state basketball championship … Named first team 6A TAPPS All-State and second team All-Area by Dallas Morning News … Averaged 18.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

• As a sophomore and freshman, attended Frisco Lone Star HS … Averaged 12.0 points and 4.6 rebounds as a sophomore.

• Also played wide receiver in football at Prestonwood and Frisco Lone Star.