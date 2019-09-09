Jammin’ for Jesse Oct. 12 in Searcy

MAGNOLIA, Ark (News Release) -- Southern Arkansas University will honor veterans and first responders during the home opener Saturday, September 14, at Wilkins Stadium.

During the expanded Mulerider Marching Band pre-game show, SAU will honor all area veterans and first responders. Entrance to the game is free to all veterans and first responders with valid ID or badge. Representatives from local agencies will assist with Saturday’s coin toss, performed by Lt. Kre McMahon, who joined SAU this fall to kick off the return of an officer training program on campus.