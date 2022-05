FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) – Arkansas basketball star Jaylin Williams announced today he would be staying in the 2022 NBA Draft and will forgo his remaining NCAA eligibility.

Williams put the news out on social media this afternoon thanking his teammates, coaches and all of Razorback Nation.

Credit: Jaylin Williams

Last season with the Razorbacks, he averaged 10.9 points, 9.8 and 2.6 assists and helped lead them to back-to-back Elite Eight runs.