Jefferson County courts establish guidelines for visitors as they reopen to the public

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. (PRESS RELEASE) – On Monday, May 18th, Jefferson County Judge Kimberly Bridgforth and Pine Bluff Judge John Kearney’s District Court will re-open to the public.

Jefferson County District Court will be operating as a Drive-Thru. Please call (870) 541-4646 prior to that date, so your case can be located and prepared.

Bring a Driver’s License or State ID along with any other paperwork pertaining to your ticket. Enter the court from the State Street side at 8:30 a. m. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office will be on hand to assist with directions and traffic flow. All proceedings will be recorded.

Pine Bluff District Court will re-open as well. Please note only (10) ten people will be allowed in the building at any given time. A questionnaire and temperature check will be required prior to entry. A mask will also be required to enter the building. If you are ill, please stay home.

If you have any questions, please call Pine Bluff District Court (870) 850-7584 or Jefferson County District Court (870) 541-4646.