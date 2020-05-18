Jefferson County Sheriff Office is now open after being closed due to COVID-19

Jefferson County, Ark. — Sheriff Lafayette Woods, Jr. announced that the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office lobby has reopened to the public as of Monday, May 18th, after being closed due to COVID-19 concerns.

The office is open for all transactions now that most of the public restrictions put in place by Governor Asa Hutchinson have been lifted.

Sheriff Woods encourages everyone to continue to follow best practices regarding physical distancing, hygiene and wearing a protective face mask while in public.

The office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the office at 870-541-5351.