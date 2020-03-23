Update: Woman arrested on suspicion of killing husband in Jefferson County

Update:

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark.- A woman has been arrested on suspicion of killing her husband in Jefferson County on Saturday.

Ella Simmons (Photo Courtesy: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Ella Simmons, 70, has been arrested in connection to the death of Robert Simmons, 64, and faces first-degree murder.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office sent on Monday, Ella Simmons told investigators that she and her husband had an argument that led to him verbally abusing her and constantly following her throughout their home.

The woman told investigators she wasn’t going to allow him to put his hands on her, so she fired shots at him.

Investigators found a silver revolver in the home.

The body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for an autopsy.

Original Story:

WHITE HALL, Ark. -(PRESS RELEASE) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Criminal Investigation Division are currently investigating a homicide.

Deputies were dispatched to a residence located in the 10000 block of Princeton Pike at 6:59 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies discovered an unresponsive male, who was pronounced dead by Jefferson County Deputy Coroner April Davis at 7:55 p.m.

The victim has been identified as 64-year-old, black male Robert Simmons.



The next of kin has been notified. The investigation is ongoing.