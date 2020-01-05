Jefferson County Sheriff’s office searching for man who escaped deputy custody

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AR – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a suspect who escaped deputy custody.

22-year old Kemonta Bishop, a black male, escaped a deputy’s custody while being transported from Jefferson Regional Medical Center back to the W.C. “Dub” Brassell Adult Detention Center.

The JCSO Criminal Investigation Division is currently investigating how the detainee escaped.

Anyone with information regarding Bishop’s location is asked to contact Lieutenant John Bean in the Criminal Investigation Division at (870) 541-5496 Mon – Fri 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. or 24/7 at (870) 329-5648. Information can also be provided via email at john.bean@jeffcoso.org and at tips@jeffcoso.org, Facebook https://www.facebook.com/jcso1830, and Twitter @JeffCtySO. Caller’s anonymity is guaranteed. A reward may be offered.