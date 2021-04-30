Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar: ‘it is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light’

TONTITOWN, Ark. – Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar released a statement Friday following the indictment of their son Josh Duggar on charges of receiving and possessing child pornography.

Josh Duggar had his first appearance Friday in the U.S. District Court Western District of Arkansas. According to court documents, he allegedly used the internet to download child sexual abuse material.

In the statement, issued just hours after the charges were released, the family said the appreciated prayers from supporters.

The statement went onto state that the family wanted the truth to be revealed, “no matter what it is,” and it ended noting that the family still “love Josh and Anna and continue to pray for their family.”

The Duggar family shot to national notoriety with their series ’19 Kids and Counting’.

TLC canceled the series in 2015 amid accusations that Josh Duggar sexually abused five children while he was a teen, including four of his sisters.

Josh Duggar resigned his position at the Family Research Council that same year after his history of sexual misconduct as a minor became public.

In a statement released to PEOPLE magazine concerning that incident, Josh Duggar made a public apology stating:

“Twelve years ago, as a young teenager, I acted inexcusably for which I am extremely sorry and deeply regret. I hurt others, including my family and close friends. I confessed this to my parents who took several steps to help me address the situation. We spoke with the authorities where I confessed my wrongdoing, and my parents arranged for me and those affected by my actions to receive counseling. I understood that if I continued down this wrong road that I would end up ruining my life.”

During and after the controversy his parents and wife, Anna, remained supportive and that they had faith in the counseling he had received “changed his life.”

Earlier this week, Anna Duggar announced on social media that the couple is expecting their seventh child, a girl.

Duggar will remain in custody until a May 5 detention hearing.