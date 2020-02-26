Breaking News
Jim Stone Elementary School in Conway closed Wednesday due to water main break near the school

Jim Stone Elementary School in Conway closed Wednesday due to water main break near the school

News
Posted: / Updated:

CONWAY, Ark.- Jim Stone Elementary School in Conway will be closed Wednesday due to a water main break near the school.

“We got word from city officials early this morning that the repair would not be finished and conditions are NOT favorable for us to have school there today,” says Heather Kendrick, district Communication Specialist.

This will be considered an AMI day for the school.

This situation affects only Jim Stone Elementary school; the remainder of the district will have school as scheduled today.

The district plans to reopen school Thursday at its regular schedule.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Enter For Your Chance To Win!