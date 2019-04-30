Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Man banned from Heights neighborhood continues to show up, several reports filed
Top Stories
Digital Original: 80 mile bike ride for Arkansas man’s 80th birthday
Special Report: Plans to exhume 1977 Arkansas murder victim’s body are ‘underway’
Job Alert for 11-6-19
UAPB mourns loss of students in traffic accident
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
James Harden scores 36 points, Rockets rout Warriors 129-112
Top Stories
NBA: Leonard not healthy so Clippers allowed to rest him
Top Stories
Freshman Anthony scores 34 points, No. 9 UNC beats Irish
Els adds 2 more Presidents Cup rookies with captain’s picks
AP Top 25 Podcast: Which job is better? Florida St or USC?
UConn to play exhibition against US national team on Jan. 27
Keep On Amazing
AR Careers
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Automotive Pros
Legal Pros
Contests
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors
Stop Bullying
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Horoscopes
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Home for the Holidays
FOX16 Showcase
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Search
Search
Search
Jim’s Razorback Pizza
News
by:
Suzanne Burnette
Posted:
Apr 30, 2019 / 08:58 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Apr 30, 2019 / 08:58 AM CDT
Kristen Kennedy is live at Jim’s Razorback Pizza.
Special Reports
Arkansas Crime Watch
Terrell Talk
Keep On Amazing
The CW Arkansas
Arkansas Professionals
More Don't Miss