Job Alert for 04-25-19

EMPLOYER: CTS Hauling, LLC

JOB TITLE: Drivers CDL Class A

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Home most night

Tanker, Haz Mat, & 1 year experience Required

Rolloff experience preferred

Sign-On Bonus, Competitive Pay & Benefits

HOW TO APPLY:

Contact CTS Hauling at 501.778.4535 or visit 1218 River Street Benton, AR 72018

EMPLOYER: Pulaski County Medical Exchange

JOB TITLE: Telephone Operator

JOB DESCRIPTION:

The Medical Exchange is looking for Operators to be a vital link in the health care system providing contact between patients and their physicians. The answering service is in operation 24 hours a day every day of the year. Therefore, applicants must be aware that they will be working at least one weekend day each week and all Holidays that fall on their scheduled days to work.

The basic duties of an operator include, but are not limited to:

Answer calls in a pleasant and professional manner

Accurately transcribe call information

Dispatch calls according to an account’s written procedures

Any additional duties as delegated by management

There are full and part time positions available on the 7:00 am – 3:00 pm, and 3:00 pm – 11:00 pm shifts.

HOW TO APPLY:

Please come by and pickup an application at 500 S. University Avenue Suite 311.

NO phone calls please.

EMPLOYER: Altria

JOB TITLE: Territory Sales Manager

JOB LOCATION: Texarkana, AR 71854

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Imagine a position with a Fortune 200 company where you can contribute innovative ideas and make a real impact in a fast-paced and continually evolving environment. You can have this when you join Altria! Altria is committed to providing an inclusive culture where unique perspectives are valued and appreciated.

We are currently looking for: Territory Sales Manager – Texarkana, AR

Real Challenge. Real Impact. Real Rewards.

As a Territory Sales Manager with Altria Group Distribution Company, you ll have the chance to help influence an entire industry. How s that for impact? The talented, diverse leaders we seek will be responsible for managing an assigned sales territory (averaging $15 million in annual sales, comprised of approximately 130 established retail accounts). After our in-depth and hands-on sales training process, you ll be challenged and empowered to:

Manage sales, distribution and merchandising of our brand portfolio within an assigned territory

Responsibly sell company initiatives to retail partners including: promotions, new brands, inventory management and pricing strategies

Consult, advise and engage with retail partners on category management and business analytics to help improve the performance of their business

Develop and utilize systems to track, measure and analyze progress against key sales initiatives and other business metrics

Specific Skills

Your Best Can Make Us Even Better.

Successful candidates should be proficient at:

Understanding and maximizing your impact to the business

Analyzing data to plan and sell against opportunities

Communicating effectively to influence others

Consistently producing innovative, quality results

Utilizing time and resources to maintain effectiveness

Collaborating well in a team environment and developing client relationships

Add your talents to Altria Group Distribution Company and help us continue our rich tradition of success built on the strength of our iconic brands, state-of-the-art research and manufacturing facilities, and passionate, committed employees. Discover a whole new level of possibilities, driving growth across Altria s four operating companies: Philip Morris USA, U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company, John Middleton, and Nu Mark. At Altria, we are committed to true innovation, process simplification, diversity and inclusion, and rewarding our employees with strong benefits such as:

Competitive salary with annual incentive compensation target

Medical, dental, and vision benefits for employees, spouses or domestic partners and eligible dependents

Deferred Profit Sharing Plan that includes options for personal contributions and company match as well as additional company contributions

Company Vehicle for business and personal use (currently Chevy Traverse)

Work-life balance options, including potential flexible work hours

A minimum of 3 weeks vacation, 14 paid holidays and vacation purchase option

Up to 6 weeks at 100% pay to care for a new child. This benefit is in addition to Short-Term Disability benefits, if applicable.

Educational Refund Program

Business laptop and reimbursement programs for cell phone and internet

To learn more about our company, our dynamic culture and to hear about our employees’ experiences, please visit our careers website at http://www.altria.com/people-and-careers/Jobs/Pages/default.aspx?src=leftnav

NOTE*

Each Altria company is an equal opportunity employer. We consider qualified applicants without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, disability, gender identity, protected veteran status, or other protected class.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: DaVita

JOB TITLE: Registered Nurse

JOB LOCATION: Texarkana, AR 71854

JOB DESCRIPTION:

DaVita is seeking a Registered Nurse who is looking to give life in an outpatient dialysis center. You can make an exceptional difference in the lives of our patients and their families dealing with end-stage renal failure or chronic kidney disease.

If you haven’t considered Nephrology before, read on as we think that you should. Dialysis Experience is NOT required.

What you can expect:

Long term patient relationships. Build a meaningful relationship with patients and their family in an intimate outpatient setting.

A team that feels and functions like a family. Staff RNs are a central part of a small interdisciplinary team of clinicians. Work alongside technicians, nurses, dietitians, social workers, physicians and the center manager.

Fun is one of our core values. Happier nurses = healthier patients.

Specialized, complex care. RNs deliver care to patients who are often dealing with multiple co-morbidities which require unique treatment plans and the ability to leverage a broad range of nursing skills and knowledge.

Fast paced. Our RNs oversee up to 12 patients at a given time, and up to 3 Patient Care Technicians who assist with patient observations, measuring stats and machine set-up. You will work hard with your head, heart and hands each day.

Schedule. Shifts are typically 12 hours, 3 days/week, Mon-Sat (closed Sundays). Schedule times will vary by location but most of our RNs work early morning or day shifts between 4am-10pm. Some holidays required.

Clinical leader: DaVita has the highest percentage of facilities meeting or exceeding CMS’s standards in the government’s two key performance programs. We expect our nurses to commit to improving patient health through clinical goal setting and quality improvement initiatives.

What we’ll provide:

In-classroom and hands-on training: if you are new to dialysis, we’ll provide a 9-12 week paid training and the support to guide you through to becoming a nephrology nurse.

Opportunity for a nursing career for a lifetime. DaVita is committed to providing robust development and experience for nurses. Whether you chose to remain in a patient facing/caregiving role or grow (leadership operations, corporate functions, integrated care, clinical research), we can guide you on that journey.

Education assistance and license reimbursement: annual $3,000 tuition reimbursement and potential $25,000 scholarship opportunity. CNN and CDN certification reimbursement.

3000+ locations across the U.S. for wherever life may take you.

Comprehensive benefits package: including medical, dental, vision, 401k plan, $2,500 cash gift for new parents, back-up child and elder care and so much more

Some details about this position:

Your 9-10 weeks of training will include a combination of classroom and hands-on learning, through DaVita’s award-winning training programs

Training may take place in a facility or a training clinic with a class of new teammates other than your assigned home clinic

Hours of work may vary during the training period; however, you will typically be working between 32-40 hours per week during training

You must be flexible on the final home clinic placement it may be in a different location; there is also the potential to float to various clinics during and after your training

You must have a flexible schedule and be able to work mornings, evenings, weekends, and holiday

Current Registered Nurse (RN) license in the state of practice; Graduate Nurse pre-licensure available in some locations

A desire to deliver care in an empathetic, compassionate way. You know, the way you’d want your own care to be

Experience assessing, trouble shooting and making sound recommendations in stressful situations

Excellent communication skills to listen and communicate with patients and teammates

Associates Degree in Nursing (A.D.N) from an accredited school of nursing required; Bachelor of Science in Nursing (B.S.N); three-year diploma from accredited diploma program may be substituted for nursing degree

Basic computer skills and proficiency in MS Word and Outlook

You might also have (a.k.a. nice-to-haves):

Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Critical Care Unit (CCU), Emergency Room (ER), or Medical Surgical (Med Surg) experience

Certified Nephrology Nurse (CNN) or Certified Dialysis Nurse (CDN)

DaVita is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer. As such, DaVita makes hiring decisions solely on the basis of qualifications and experience, and without regard to race, color, religion, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, disability or protected veteran status.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Americold Logistics, LLC

JOB TITLE: Inventory Control Associate

JOB LOCATION: Texarkana, AR

SCHEDULE: Monday – Friday 3:30pm – 12:00am

JOB OVERVIEW:

Americold provides temperature-controlled warehousing and transportation to food producers, restaurants, schools and retail outlets such as grocery stores. We’re proud to provide an essential link in the food and beverage industry supply chain, and to play our part in ensuring families across the US and overseas can sit down together to eat.

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155+ temperature-controlled warehouses in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, China, Argentina, and Canada. In North America, we have over 11,000 associates and offer a wide variety of employment opportunities – from warehouse forklift operators and supervisors to accounting, customer support, engineering, transportation, and technology solutions positions.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Assists in maintaining an accurate record of inventory. Assists in preventing and resolving inventory discrepancies.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:

Promote a safe work environment through personal actions. Identify and report on any safety concerns.

Conduct regular inventory counts (i.e. cycle counts and full physical inventories). Record count results and discrepancies. Communicate count results to Management and/or the Customer as needed.

Research and resolve inventory discrepancies including, but not limited to: researching customer claims, cycle count for missing product, adjust inventory quantities, print labels, handle damaged inventory, disposing of inventory.

Update inventory and inventory discrepancies in the Warehouse Management System including processing adjustments.

Assist with special projects, handling customer-specific requests.

Report on operational errors impacting inventory performance.

Other inventory related duties as requested.

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

High school diploma or general education degree (GED) plus one to three years’ office experience or equivalent training and experience.

Experienced with AS/400 and Microsoft Office, including Word and Excel.

Forklift license

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

Ability to work in a fast-paced, deadline-oriented environment.

Ability to add, subtract, multiply and divide whole numbers, fractions, and decimals.

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:

Requires the ability to sit for long periods of time, with frequent interruptions

Requires several hours per day of sitting, getting up and down from chairs, and reaching, or bending

Requires manual dexterity with normal hand and finger movements for typical office work

Talking, hearing, and seeing are important elements of completing assigned tasks

May require travel by automobile and airplane up for business

May require a visit facility operations in temperatures at or below freezing

May carry loads related to travel and occasionally lifts, carries, positions, or moves objects weighing up to 20 pounds

Requires the use of various electronic tools

Requires the ability to relate to others beyond giving and receiving instructions: must partner with colleagues without exhibiting behavioral extremes

Requires the performance of work activities including reasoning, negotiating, instructing, persuading, or speaking with others; and respond appropriately to constructive feedback from executive management

Americold is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer.

EOE/AA M/F/D/V DFW.

Equal Opportunity Employer of Minorities, Females, Protected Veterans, and Individuals with Disabilities, and Drug-Free Workforce

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

Organizers of the FOX16 Job Alert & Goodwill Job Fair are encouraging employers to sign up for a booth at its upcoming job fair. The deadline to register is April 26. The Job Fair is May 7th from 9 am until 3 pm at the Arkansas State Fairground Hall of Industry, located at 2600 Howard Street in Little Rock.

WHY PARTICIPATE?

Connect with qualified candidates whose employment objectives align with yours at no cost to either party.

WHO SHOULD PARTICIPATE?

Employers, large and small, that operate in a wide variety of sectors with employment opportunities available.

Veteran service organizations, state agencies and other service organizations.

EMPLOYERS WILL RECEIVE:

One 6-foot table with 2 chairs

Wi-fi access

Media advertisement

Up to two lunches

On-site support from Goodwill staff

REGISTER AT: GoodwillAR.org/JobFair

CONTACT:

Tammy Wheaton

501-372-5100 ext. 1125

TWheaton@GoodwillAR.org

EVENT: 2019 Job & Informational Fair presented by the Arkansas Workforce Center in North Little Rock & partners

WHEN: May 10, 2019

TIME: 10 AM – 1 PM

WHERE: University of Arkansas Pulaski Tech Campus Center Building, 3000 West Scenic, North Little Rock, AR 72114

VENDORS INCLUDE, BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO:

Arkansas Baptist College Adult Education Arkansas College of Barbering Arkansas Department of Corrections Arkansas Department of Human Services Arkansas Department of Labor Arkansas Rehabilitation Services Cintas City of Little Rock City of North Little Rock Department of Transportation Department of Veterans Affairs FIS House About It Job Corps Labor Finders Little Rock Police Manpower National Guard PCSSD Adult Education Pulaski County Adult Education Residence Inn Rock Solid Staffing Shorter College Staffmark TJ Maxx U.S. Census UALR Trio US Army Webster University Welspun Workforce Center Jacksonville Workforce Center North Little Rock Wyndham

Immediate interviews, no registration, and open to the public

EMPLOYER: CARTI

JOB TITLE: Registered Nurse (PRN) (Mountain Home)

JOB SUMMARY: Practices within the professional boundaries established by the Board of Nursing in assessing patients’ needs, administering physician-prescribed treatments, teaching patients and family members about their disease state and the corresponding treatments and side effects, counseling of patients and family members when appropriate and assisting the physician in the overall care of the patients.

EDUCATION, CERTIFICATION, LICENSURE, REGISTRATION:

ADN or BSN from an accredited College of Nursing Valid and current Arkansas state nursing license Chemotherapy Certification (required within 90 days of employment)

EXPERIENCE, SKILLS & KNOWLEDGE:

2-5 years’ clinical experience in direct patient care Maintain required number of continuing education units (CEU’s) as specified by the Arkansas State Board of Nursing Excellent computer and other basic office equipment skills Expertise in IV therapy skills and injections

OTHER JOB REQUIREMENTS: This position may require additional hours outside the normal 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday work schedule.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY