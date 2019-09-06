Job Alert for 09-05-19

Employer: Carwash USA-080

JOB TITLE: Keyholder

1 Full-time key holder needed, 1 part-time key holder needed. Must pass background check and drug test. Will oversee carwash and attendants.

JOB LOCATION: Harrison, AR 72601

EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS: High School Diploma or Equivalent

You may apply for this job through the Harrison (DWS) – Job Service at 818 N. Highway 62-65, Harrison , AR ( 870-741-8236 )

Fill out sheet at DWS. Interviewer will email to employer.

Employer: Hospice Preferred Choice, Inc. dba AseraCare Hospice

JOB TITLE: Clinical Consultant AR, Fort Smith)

Responsible for managing the development and implementation of clinical services and programs. Ensures that clinical activities are of the highest quality and fully compliant with all regulations and standards. Provides leadership, direction, training, analysis & advice to agencies.

JOB LOCATION: Fort Smith, AR 72901

EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS: Bachelor’s Degree

REQUIRED WORK EXPERIENCE: 2 years

EMPLOYER: Sam’s Club

JOB TITLE: Merchandise and Stocking Associate

What you’ll do…

Do you like to work on your feet and keep things neat and organized? Our merchandise & stocking associates connect all of the dots to make sure members can find everything they have on their shopping list. From every day needs to special occasions, members need you, as their mini tour guide, to take them that special product. Depending on the shift you work, your job could include moving inventory in the backroom, unloading trucks, or helping members while stocking shelves. From hot trucks in the summer to filling ice cream in the freezer, this fast-paced job can be physically demanding – it’s like being paid to go to the gym! Be a part of a great team with a common goal – making sure members can find more of what they love, for less.

YOU WILL SWEEP US OFF OUR FEET IF:

You thrive in fast-paced environments

You keep member satisfaction as your top priority

You’re comfortable with change and quickly adapt to different work scenarios

You’re a problem solver who tackles obstacles head-on to ensure each task is completed with excellence

You are able to pick up boxes and other heavy objects weighing more than 50 pounds

YOU WILL MAKE AN IMPACT BY:

Promptly unloading trucks

Assisting fellow associates as needed throughout the store

Sorting and stocking products on shelves and in the backroom

Engaging with vendors and drivers with a positive attitude

Maintaining a clean, neat, and member-ready area

The merchandise & stocking associate role is a great way to kick-off your career journey with Sam’s Club. Apply now!

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Forklift Certification within 90 days of job entry date.

6 months retail experience and 6 months customer service experience.

The above information has been designed to indicate the general nature and level of work performed in the role. It is not designed to contain or be interpreted as a comprehensive inventory of all duties, responsibilities and qualifications required of employees assigned to this job. The full job description can be made available as part of the hiring process.

EMPLOYER: Case & Associates

JOB TITLE: Housekeeper

JOB LOCATION: Arkansas – Little Rock

JOB TYPE: Full time

Responsible for cleaning vacant apartment units in preparation for new residents as well as the daily cleanliness of the models, offices, clubhouse, laundry rooms and fitness centers.

Assessing the condition of the apartments/areas to be cleaned each week and notifying the Property Manager of any supplies necessary to complete the job

Cleaning all fixtures, counters, cabinets, windows, ovens, bathrooms, blinds, floors, and appliances including the area underneath the refrigerator and oven in each vacant apartment unit

Turning in completion report (checklist) to Property Manager after each apartment has been cleaned

Touch-up cleaning vacant units as needed

Cleaning the models, office, clubhouse, laundry rooms and fitness centers daily

Keeping the office area clean by emptying trash, vacuuming, cleaning windows and baseboards, and dusting desks, computer areas, and picture frames

Keep clubhouse refrigerator, cabinets and janitor closets clean

Mopping clubhouse floors as needed

Keeping all windows and doors clean

Keeping all vents clean

Making sure coffee is made and well stocked for the day

Completing all job-related tasks assigned by Property Manager

Some properties may include Corporate Suites which require additional responsibilities including but not limited to the cleaning and changing of dishes, linens and soaps

Six (6) months of experience in apartments and/or residential

Able to communicate with property manager through written and oral instructions.

Must be able to read, speak and understand English for business purposes

Must be able to read and write instructions, short correspondence, memos, service requests, and to converse with residents, co-workers, and vendors in a professional manner.

Must be able to successfully complete a pre-employment background investigation including criminal record search, employment verification, and drug screen

Must be able to stand, walk, climb stairs; use hands to finger, handle, grasp or feel objects; reach with hands and arms; stoop, kneel or crouch; talk; hear.

Employees must be physically capable of moving appliances (refrigerators, washers, dryers) with the assistance of an appliance dolly and another employee.

Employees may also be required to lift heavy objects up to 75 pounds with the assistance of a dolly and another employee.

Specific vision abilities required by this job include close vision, distance vision, color vision, peripheral vision, depth perception and the ability to adjust focus.

PERKS:

We are looking for innovative, fun, customer service professionals with the drive and determination to succeed at the next level. Case offers tremendous growth and advancement opportunities! We offer competitive pay and outstanding benefits to all our full time employees including: Heath Insurance, Rent Discounts, Paid Holidays, Vacation Time, Sick Time, Short & Long Term Disability, Life Insurance, 401K, Property Performance Bonuses, and Safety Bonuses.

