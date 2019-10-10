Job Alert for 10-09-19

EMPLOYER: Army Air Force Exchange Service

JOB TITLE: Retail or Food Service Worker

JOB DUTIES: Responsible for driving the customer experience through proactive and customer focused behaviors and actions. Actively evaluates customers’ needs by listening. Providing solutions and making recommendations to maximize customer satisfaction and exchange brand loyalty.

QUALIFICATIONS: Must be at least 16 to work at Exchange or Fast food facility and 21 to work in the Express/Shoppette store.

PAY: Retail starting at entry level @ $9.25 and Food Service Worker entry level starts off @ $9.91

LOCATION: Little Rock Air Base, Jacksonville AR

ABOUT THE COMPANY: We are dedicated in serving the military service member and families. We take a little bit a taste of home everywhere they go.

Click here to apply. If you have any problems, contact HR at hillpat@aafes.com or 501-988-4401

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: We are unable to work with anyone who may have a felony unless it had been expunged.

EMPLOYER: Best Buy

EVENT: National Hiring Fair

DATE: Thursday, October 10 and Friday, October 11

LOCATION: All Best Buy stores in the country

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Best Buy announced that it’s hiring thousands of people across the country to work in stores and select warehouse facilities just in time for the holiday season. Hiring fairs will take place at all Best Buy stores on Oct. 10 and 11 from noon to 7 p.m. local time. For a list of all Best Buy stores visit BestBuy.com.

Those looking for fun, rewarding employment or a little extra spending money can apply in person or submit an online RSVP for an interview. Walk-ins are also welcome at all Best Buy hiring fairs.

Best Buy offers a flexible schedule, competitive wages, 401k eligibility and an employee discount. Take a look at the full list online, or stop by your local store or warehouse for more information.

EMPLOYER: ForeScout Technologies, Inc.

JOB TITLE: Strategic Account Manager

JOB DESCRIPTION: Strategic Account Manager

JOB LOCATIONS: Arkansas & Texas

WHAT ARE WE DOING?

Taking fierce customer focus to execute sales to help solve some of the world’s most challenging security problems for our enterprise clients. Forescout is at the forefront of IoT security. As the world becomes more and more connected so does the need for Forescout’s solutions. We are looking for individuals that want to take their entrepreneurial spirt, drive and positive energy to sell the best technology!

WHAT YOU WILL DO:

Achieve quarterly and annual sales goals and objectives. Driving business transaction linearity and pipeline development are critical at Forescout!

Identify and doggedly pursue sales opportunities at assigned accounts. Drive business development and pre-sales initiatives by leveraging your strong industry and technical background.

Build in-depth knowledge of clients’ business priorities, challenges and initiatives that can be translated into Forescout solution opportunities. Build value-added relationships within the domain of the account – become the trusted advisor.

Use knowledge of; technology, products, processes, industry expertise, and consultative sales skills to assess and educate customers on value of Forescout’s solutions.

Develop multi-level relationships within assigned accounts using available internal and external resources, and where appropriate channel partner resource, to maximize revenues opportunities and establish Forescout as a strategic, long term partner.

Execute an effective account/opportunity management and business planning process which is supported and influenced by a virtual team to include Forescout Senior Executives, field sales and sales management, Product Management, Engineering, Professional Services, Technical Consultants and relevant Channel Partner Managers.

Align with appropriate delivery teams to leverage follow-on business from one delivery mission to another. Attendance to major Project Milestones and Executive Reviews.

WHAT YOU BRING TO FORESCOUT:

Ideal candidate has 10+ years’ experience within the region selling enterprise software solutions experience to C level executives

5+ years of relevant quota carrying experience

The candidate must have a history of repeated success at every level, from winning in high school/college competitions to President’s Club – winners are most welcome!

Understand how to solution sell multi-product software & hardware solutions.

Excellent presentation skills is a must.

Proven ability to work effectively with and across all levels of business contacts within large and complex organizations.

Experience negotiator working with our customers and partners to complete terms, conditions, considerations, and pricing.

Team player that collaborates within an internal set of multi-functional teams such as Sales Engineers, Inside Reps, Marketing, & Professional Services to ensure target quotas as achieved and exceeded.

Highly developed business development, negotiation skills and ability to influence contract content.

Thrives in a high-paced, changing work environment (really, you’d be bored by anything less).

Ability to multi-task while maintaining attention to detail and deadlines.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Firm understanding of the state contract and RFP/RFQ procurement processes

Experience working large, strategic, complex programs with the system integrator and service provider community

Proven track record of performance and pipeline generation

Proven track record of net new account penetration

Comfortable and accustomed to working remotely as part of a well aligned sales and technical team

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent industry experience.

WHAT FORESCOUT OFFERS YOU:

Strong product, good leadership, great culture, good people, diverse, great benefits, great compensation. If you have good work ethic, are visible, lean in, you will be recognized. We are in growth mode and there is tons of opportunity. A positive attitude and being flexible to change goes a long way here at Forescout!

Competitive compensation and Benefits.

Collaborative and innovative environment – make an impact on worldwide security while working on the hottest technology.

We work hard…and we PLAY hard!

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Nabholz Construction Serv

JOB TITLE: Metal Building Erector

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Originally founded as a small construction company in 1949, Nabholz is now a team of more than 1,000 industry leading professionals working together to serve our clients, communities, and each other. Over the last 70 years, we’ve grown into a national multi-service contractor offering a full range of construction, industrial, civil, and environmental services.

WE ARE PROUD TO OFFER YOU:

Medical, Dental and Vision Care

401(k) Retirement Savings Plan with Company Matching Contributions

Long-Term Disability Insurance

Company-Paid Life Insurance

Supplemental Voluntary Life and Accidental Death and Dismemberment Insurance

Dependent Voluntary Life Insurance

Accident Recovery

Flexible Spending Accounts

Paid Holidays and Vacation

Direct Deposit

Wellness Program with Incentives

SUMMARY:

Assembles prefabricated metal buildings according to blueprint specifications, using hand tools, power tools, and hoisting equipment.

TYPICAL DUTIES:

Erects frame of building, using hoist.

Bolts and steel frame members together.

Attaches wire and insulating materials to framework.

Bolts sheet metal panels to framework.

Reads blueprint to determine location of items, such as doors, windows, ventilators, skylights, and installs items, using cutting torch, wrenches, and power drill.

Trims excess sheet metal, using cutting torch, power saw, and tin snips.

Safety Sensitive position.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Visualize objects in three dimensions from drawings.

Work under stress or pressure.

Attain set standards of accuracy.

Evaluate information based on measurable standards.

See details in objects or drawings and recognize slight differences in shapes and shadings.

PHYSICAL:

Keep good balance and have no fear of heights.

See well (either naturally or with correction).

Coordinate the use of eyes, hands, and feet.

Maintain physical strength and stamina.

Use arms, hands, and legs fully.

Push, stoop, kneel, crouch, crawl, and climb.

WORK ENVIRONMENT:

Ability to work outside.

Hot, wet, or cold environment.

High Elevations.

Job site, trailer, or office.

AA/EOE. Women, Minorities, Veterans, and Disabled People Encouraged to Apply

Employment at Nabholz is subject to post offer, pre-employment drug testing. Nabholz is a drug-free workplace and an E-Verify employer. The above description covers the principal duties and responsibilities of the job. The description shall not, however, be construed as a complete listing of all miscellaneous, incidental, or similar duties which may be required from day-to-day.

JOB LOCATION: Conway, AR 72034

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: State of Arkansas

AGENCY: Arkansas State Bank Department

JOB TITLE: Bank Examiner

SUMMARY: The Bank Examiner is responsible for performing detailed financial examinations or examinations of bank and other financial institutions operations after an initial formal training period. This position is governed by Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, state and federal laws, and agency policy.

TYPICAL FUNCTIONS:

Receives in-house training on accounting principles and computer usage, on-site training rotating through operations of an actual bank, and Education Foundation of State Bank Supervisor’s school training.

Reviews previous reports and bank statements and communicates with bank management and employees in order to become familiar with bank’s daily operations in preparation for the examination.

Balances various accounts including savings, demand deposit, certificate of deposit, securities journal, stockholders ledgers, and certificates to bank’s general ledger.

Compiles data collected and verified into an organized format for report of examination.

Enters report pages into computer for storage and proofs printout for data entry errors.

Examines internally prepared statements and supplemental schedules of bank assets and capital.

Performs other duties as assigned.

SPECIAL JOB DIMENSIONS: Frequent in-state overnight travel is required.

KNOWLEDGE, ABILITIES & SKILLS:

Knowledge of the principles of finance and banking.

Knowledge of the laws, rules, and regulations governing banking practices.

Knowledge of the organization, management structure, and operations of banks.

Knowledge of the operation of personal computers and the functions of the software used.

Ability to perform mathematical calculations.

Ability to analyze financial data and identify discrepancies.

Ability to interpret and apply laws, rules, and regulations as they pertain to the banking industry.

Ability to assess the potential impact of proposals.

Ability to communicate specialized technical information both orally and in written form.

MINIMUM EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE:

The formal education equivalent of a bachelor’s degree in accounting, finance and banking, or a related field; plus one year of experience in banking or bank examination.

CERTIFICATES, LICENSES, REGISTRATIONS:

Attendance at schools conducted by the Education Foundation of State Bank Supervisors is required. Must possess a valid Arkansas driver’s license. Additional requirements determined by the agency for recruiting purposes require review and approval by the Office of Personnel Management. OTHER JOB RELATED EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE MAY BE SUBSTITUTED FOR ALL OR PART OF THESE BASIC REQUIREMENTS, EXCEPT FOR CERTIFICATION OR LICENSURE REQUIREMENTS, UPON APPROVAL OF THE QUALIFICATIONS REVIEW COMMITTEE.

SALARY RANGE: $45,010.00 – $65,265.00 per year

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

EVENT: Day of Preparation Workshop

WHEN: Wednesday, October 23, 2019

WHERE: West Central Community Center, 4521 John Barrow Road, Little Rock, AR 72204

TIME: 9:00 am – 4:00 pm

Register online for VIP ACCESS to the Oct. 25th Job Fair

Workshops at the Day of Prep:

Dress 4 Success

Resume Assistance

Interview Practice

Goodwill 101

AR Division of Workforce Services

Transportation Assistance

EVENT: Job Fair

WHEN: Friday, October 25, 2019

WHERE: West Central Community Center

WHEN: 11:00 am – 3:00 pm (General Public)

Employer/Vendor Registration: $50