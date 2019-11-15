Jojo Siwa coming to Simmons Bank Arena, June 6

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Nickelodeon’s Jojo Siwa D.R.E.A.M The Tour is coming to Simmons Bank Arena, Saturday, June 6, 2019.

Tickets will be going on sale Friday, November 22 at noon.

Ticket prices will vary.

Tickets will be available at the Simmons Bank Arena Box Office or at www.ticketmaster.com.

BURBANK, Calif.–Nov. 15, 2019–Nickelodeon star, YouTube sensation and 2019’s hottest breakthrough pop artist JoJo Siwa is adding 50 new dates across North America to her wildly popular concert: Nickelodeon’s JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour, bringing the total number of shows to 148. Siwa kicks off her new 2020 dates on March 11 in Colorado Springs and will return to many cities including New York, where she will headline the legendary venue Madison Square Garden. JoJo will continue to new venues including: Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., and AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, concluding in North Little Rock on June 6.

A special Siwanatorz pre-sale goes live on Monday, Nov. 18, at 12 p.m. local time, followed by an American Express pre-sale on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 12 p.m. local time. A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages will be available. These exclusive offers can include an amazing selection of tickets, Meet & Greets with JoJo Siwa, autographed memorabilia, custom merchandise and much more. General public on-sale begins Friday, Nov. 22, at 12 p.m. local time. Tickets will be available at JoJoDreamTour.com.

Siwa will donate $1 for every ticket sold to Dancers Against Cancer (DAC). The foundation strives to create an alliance in the dance community by providing financial support and inspiration to dance educators, choreographers, dancers and their family members who have been impacted by cancer. For more information on Dancers Against Cancer (DAC) go to imadanceragainstcancer.org.