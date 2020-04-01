Jonesboro business speaks out after losing entire store

JONESBORO, Ark. – With clear skies in Jonesboro dozens are hard at work rebuilding after an EF-3 tornado carved a path through the city Saturday.

A Gateway Tire was leveled, but most of the buildings surrounding it here on Caraway are untouched, but despite the devastation this business is committed to keeping people employees and rebuilding.

Gateway Tire had been in business for over 30 years in Jonesboro before taking a direct hit from the EF-3 tornado on Saturday. Luckily the shop had already shut down business for the day if it wasn’t it would be a different story.

Employees couldn’t believe what they saw when they showed up for work.

“This building had been here for 34 years as Gateway Tire and I could be wrong on that it may have been here longer, but just so many memories of work and employees and the customers just gone,” said Clint Pickens.

Gateway is also committed to keeping their full staff like Clint Pickens on during this uncertain time between the tornado and the coronavirus.

They also plan to start working as soon as possible and have leased space down the road while they rebuild.