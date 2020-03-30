Jonesboro community speak out about the damaging EF-3 tornado

JONESBORO, Ark. – In a matter of seconds, Mike Lane watched an EF-3 tornado start spinning through Jonesboro. His cell phone captured what he couldn’t believe he was seeing.

“It was headed right straight towards us,” said Lane.

Lane took that video, standing in the premier auto parking lot where he was in the middle of his shift at the car dealership.

“I looked up and I saw all the debris coming,” said Lane. “Stuff started hitting the windows.”

The building dodged a direct hit, but just down the road many weren’t as lucky.

Concrete walls are crumbling off the Mall at Turtle Creek, and homes are torn apart, leaving families sifting through the rubble.

“It happened so fast, there was nothing you could do,” said Jeramie Felton.

Back at the dealership owner Jeramie Felton washes away debris.

“Hopefully insurance can help us out,” said Felton.

After the storm hit that was his last thought.

“Run and jumping across high line wires that are down,” said Felton.

He headed across the street to see if anyone was hurt.

“It’s a blessing and mercy from God that no one died,” said Felton.

Knowing on a typical weekend this area would be packed with shoppers.

“The virus I think saved a lot of people, there was no one at the mall,” said Lane.