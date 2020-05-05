Jonesboro store manager speaks on EF-3 tornado damage that destroyed business

JONESBORO, Ark. –It’s been a little more than a month since an EF-3 tornado ripped through Jonesboro.

The storm destroyed many businesses and home.

Gateway Tire now has a new location across town after the original location was directly hit by the tornado. Today they re-opened their temporary shop where they expect to be for the next year.

“It was kind of a shock because I was in that building 31 years and you move to a smaller place, but a lot of our customers are using our Paragould location while we were out of pocket but now they’re coming back and we appreciate it,” said the Danny Cook the manager.

Cook says it will take some time to rebuild but he is thankful to have a good relationship with the community and their support.