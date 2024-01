FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Following No. 15 Arkansas Gymnastics’ opening match win over Georgia, head coach Jordyn Wieber spoke to the media.

The Hogs made history tonight with their highest season opening score in program history. Arkansas was led by Lauren Williams and Maddie Jones in the 197.150-196.350.

For the full press conference, head to the video above!