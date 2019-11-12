Josh Mahony drops out of U.S. Senate race

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) – Josh Mahony released today that he would be dropping out of the U.S. Senate race due to family health concerns.

He said that he will no longer be able to devote the time and energy that was necessary to run a viable campaign.

He asks for privacy at this time.

“I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to all of those who have supported me during this race. It has been the honor of my life to be able to meet and visit with so many Arkansans over the last six months and hear their voices. It was my sincere hope to be their advocate in Washington, DC. However, in this moment right now, I need to focus on my family and place their interests first.” Mahony said.