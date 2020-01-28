Judge allows statements of accused killer in Faulkner County kidnapping, murder case

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It’s been more than a year and a half since two teenagers were arrested for the kidnapping and murder of a Faulkner County woman Elvia Fragstein.

A judge has allowed statements, one of her accused killers made to police, to be used in court.

Robert Smith Jr. and Tacori Mackrell were arrested days after her body was found in rural Jefferson County.

Police say Fragstein was kidnapped from a Conway shopping mall, and beaten to death.

Smith was just 16 at the time of his arrest, but both are being charged as adults.

Lawyers for Mackrell say he was coerced into talking to police.

What he said to officers has not yet been released.

Both men have pleaded not guilty to all charges.