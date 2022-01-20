Junior League of Little Rock celebrates 100 years

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Junior League of Little Rock (JLLR) is celebrating its centennial anniversary on Thursday.

The JLLR has maintained the legacy that has continued to impact Little Rock since 1922 with projects designed to impact children, youth, women and families and enhance the quality of life in communities throughout the city.

“JLLR is a diverse organization of women connected by a passion for volunteering and empowered to lead for a chance to create lasting community impact. I am honored to serve as President during our Centennial year of service.” JLLR President Maradyth McKenzie said.

The year’s theme is ‘Legacy of Impacts’, which highlights the visionary projects and initiatives that have shaped communities in Little Rock.

The Baby Welfare Station, Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts, Riverfest, Centers for Youth and Families, Kota Camp, Museum of Discovery, the preservation of Trapnall Hall, the Woman’s City Club and many others all evolved into programs or independent charitable organizations with most still existing today.

“One of the watershed moments in the 95-year history of the Museum of Discovery and biggest driver of our huge crowds after moving to the River Market in 1998 was Imagination Station, a collection of interactive activities and exhibits that quickly became the most popular area in the new museum,” Museum of Discovery CEO Kelly Bass said. “The exhibit was funded by one of the museum’s legacy partners, the Junior League of Little Rock, and we owe that fine organization a debt of gratitude for spring boarding us to unprecedented success.”

JLLR boasts nearly 1,000 members throughout central Arkansas and was recently named as a 2022 inductee into the Arkansas Women’s Hall of Fame for its focus on training women with varied backgrounds toward professional pursuits and work toward change.

To further commemorate the Centennial anniversary, the organization plans to host events throughout the year for members as well as the general public when it is safer to do so.

One hundred women serving 100 hours in one weekend and a final event to close out the year will be announced in the coming months.

More information can be found at JLLR.org.