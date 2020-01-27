Jurassic World Live Tour takes Simmons Bank Arena back to the Mesozoic Era Dec. 10-13

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Jurassic World Live Tour is making its way to Simmons Bank Arena December 10-13.

According to a news release from Simmons Bank Arena, a trip to Isla Nublar takes a terrifying turn after the Indominus rex escapes and causes chaos in the park.

The adventure continues as the audience joins forces with a team of scientists to unravel a corrupt plan and save Jeanie, a new dinosaur, from a terrible fate, Simmons Bank Arena officials say.

Along the way, you can see some of Jurassic World’s most iconic dinosaurs, including Blue the Raptor, Triceratops, Pteranodons and the Tyrannosaurus rex.

Showtimes for Jurassic World are listed below:

Thursday, 12/10 – 7:30 p.m.

Friday, 12/11 – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, 12/12 – 11 a.m., 3 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Sunday, 12/13 – 2:30 p.m.

Ticket sale dates are to be determined, and will be sold at either the Simmons Bank Arena Box Office or online at www.ticketmaster.com.

Ticket prices for opening night are $16.50, $61.50 and $81.50.

Ticket prices for Friday through Sunday shows are $21.50, $31.50, $41.50, $61.50 and $81.50.