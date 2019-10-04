Justice of the Peace may be living outside elected district

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. — A Jefferson County Justice of the Peace may be illegally living outside the district he was elected to represent.

County election and property records show Quorum Court Justice Delton Wright may have provided the county with an address that’s not his main home.

Recently County Judge Gerald Robinson sent the prosecutor’s office a letter asking them to look into Wright’s address. In it, Robinson claims Wright could be defrauding taxpayers.

“It’s just a difficult situation,” said Justice Ted Harden, who represents Jefferson County’s 12th District. “I just got wind of it.”

Long time colleague Justice Ted Harden says state law spells out the rules to run, and each Justice takes an oath promise they’re representing the people in their district.

“The law does require you live in your district and apparently he does not,” Harden said.

Election filings from the past decade show Wright living at various rundown apartments on Linden Street, which is in his district. Property records show Wright owned the building but it was sold in 2018.

“I think he lived there part time and that sufficed from the law,” Harden said.

Property records also show that Wright owns another home a couple miles away on Southern Pines Drive, which is in a different district.

Fox 16 News spotted Wright outside the Southern Pines Drive home, but he declined to comment.