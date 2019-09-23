Justin Bieber ‘disappointed’ by Arkansas QB’s decision to ditch singer’s gear

Breaking News
by: Heath Higgs

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 04: Singer Justin Bieber attends the ‘China: Through The Looking Glass’ Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — After the Arkansas Razorbacks’ stunning loss to San Jose State on Saturday, quarterback Nick Starkel took to Twitter to say he’ll be refocusing his attention and ditching his trademark pregame Justin Bieber shirt.

The pop superstar responded to Starkel on Instagram, expressing his disappointment in the quarterback’s decision.

After a promising performance in his debut against Colorado State, Starkel struggled against the Spartans on Saturday, throwing five interceptions.

“I lost my focus, it won’t happen again,” the Texas A&M transfer told reporters after the game.

