Juvenile injured in Garland County drive-by shooting

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — A drive-by shooting late Sunday night left a juvenile suffering with gunshot wounds.

Around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night, the Garland County Communication Center received a 911 call in reference to a drive-by shooting at the 200 block of Sterling Circle.

Garland County Deputies, as well as Arkansas State Police, responded to the scene. The Garland County Criminal Investigations Division was also notified and responded to the scene.

Deputies made contact with the homeowner, Jennifer Rollins,46, of Hot Springs and a juvenile male who was suffering from gunshot wounds to his lower body. A deputy, who was on scene, used quick actions in life-saving measures and applied a tourniquet to the juvenile’s leg. Once Lifenet arrived on scene the juvenile was taken to a local hospital for treatment to his injuries, and then was released.

This situation is still under investigation and anyone with further information regarding this incident please call the Garland County Sheriff’s Office at (501) 622-3660