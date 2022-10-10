NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Comedian Katt Williams is set to bring his comedy tour to the Simmons Bank Arena in February.

Arena officials announced Monday that Williams will bring his 2023 and Me Tour to the Little Rock metro Saturday, Feb. 4 at 8 p.m.

Other comedians making a stop at the arena include Sommore, Bruce Bruce, Arnez J and Lavell Crawford with their Royal Comedy Tour.

Tickets for the Katt Williams show are scheduled to go on sale Friday, Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices will range from $63 to $254.

For more information on the tour dates and tickets, visit SimmonsBankArena.com.