Kibler Police investigating possible arson

KIBLER, Ark. (KNWA) — The Kibler Fire Department is still working a house fire on Clear Creek Road and Hwy 162.

The department received the call around 7 a.m.

Kibler Police Chief Roger Green says the house has been abandoned for six years and believes this to be arson.

He also says this was a historic house in the community and he is sad to see it go.

Chief Green said they are searching for an arson suspect. They have persons of interest according to the chief.

The fire department is now able to get into the home making sure there is nobody inside the burnt home.

The police department is continuing to investigate the fire.