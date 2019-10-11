Kid chefs sell-out show in NLR: Master Chef Jr. on Tour

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- It was a sold out show Thursday night at Pulaski Technical College, where Master Chef Junior, the Live version of the TV show, was on tour.

Four, young chefs from the show are traveling the US for three weeks.

About 500 people attended the event in North Little Rock, to see the kids again compete for the best dishes and to get their autographed copies of the latest Master Chef Junior baking books.

They’re scheduled to be in Texas next and will be stopping in a new city almost every night.

You can get tickets and a look at their travel agenda at TicketMaster .

