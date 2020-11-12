Kohl’s recalls over 500K candles prone to ‘high flames,’ ‘burn hazard’

WASHINGTON (KSN) – Kohl’s has recalled more than half-a-million Sonoma Goods For Life branded three-wick candles due to fire and burn hazards, according to the U.S. Consumer Protection Safety Commission.

The candles’ high flames can ignite the surface of the wax or cause the glass to break, posing fire and burn hazards.

The recall covers about 512,000 of the candles, which were sold nationwide and online at www.Kohls.com from December 2019 through October 2020 for about $20.

The candles come in glass containers with metal lids. The model is the design/language on the exterior of the glass container. The fragrance, style number, UPC, and date code are contained on the label on the bottom of the glass container.

This recall involves the following models and scents:

Model Fragrance Style Number UPC Date Code GROW Cape Jasmine 01SNGDD01 400681131954 10/19 HOME SWEET HOME White Lotus & Lilac 01SNGDD03 400292653180 10/19 SAIL AWAY Sunday Funday 01SNGDD04 400189096090 10/19 LIVE SIMPLY Mango Margarita 01SNGDD06 400304678057 10/19 BE HAPPY Honeydew Raspberry Sangria 01SNGDD07 400551335093 10/19 HELLO WORLD Pineapple Sugar 01SNGDD09 400681131985 10/19 DREAM Coconut Mahogany 01SNGDD13 400660700553 10/19 EXPLORE Cactus Rose Bloom 01SNGDD17 400292653210 10/19 I Woof You Rhubarb Berry Lemonade 01CTDVD25 400553244546 10/19 BLESSED Baked Apple 03SNGDD01A 400620031802 06/20 THANKFUL Falling Leaves 03SNGDD02A 400177580198 06/20 GRATEFUL Pumpkin Spice 03SNGDD03A 400757488494 06/20 HELLO FALL Pumpkin Spice 03SNGDD04 400624369253 06/20 MAKE TODAY Autumn Hayride 03SNGDD06 400709373526 06/20 MAKE LIFE Caramel Toffee 03SNGDD07B 400620031826 06/20 HAPPY DAY Crackling Cedarwood 03SNGDD08B 400177581027 06/20 THINK BE HAPPY Fall in Love 03SNGDD10 400337146257 06/20 ENJOY Vanilla Pumpkin Latte 03SNGDD11 400709374738 06/20 LIVE SIMPLY Caramel Toffee 03SNGDD12 400757490077 06/20 BE COZY Falling Leaves 03SNGDD13 400177580730 06/20 OUR HOME Pumpkin Spice 03SNGDD15 400496811737 06/20 PEACE Cozy Fireside 04SNGDD01 400692896828 08/20 MERRY Enchanted Forest 04SNGDD03 400467677928 08/20 MERRY & BRIGHT Gingerbread House 04SNGDD05 400189021672 08/20 BE COZY Sugar & Spice 04SNGDD11 400623348556 08/20 SNOWMEN Cocoa & Marshmallows 04SNGDD13 400640603041 08/20 ALL BE MERRY Balsam Fir 04SNGDD15 400610253177 08/20 TIS THE SEASON Holiday Cookies 04SNGDD17 400757426557 08/20 PINK CITY Spiced Holly Berry 04SNGDD21 400640603058 08/20 OH WHAT FUN Holiday Cookies 04SNGDD24 400757426564 08/20

Customers should immediately stop using the recalled candles and return them to the nearest Kohl’s store. Customers with a receipt will receive a full refund and consumers without a receipt will receive a store credit.

Anyone with questions can call Kohl’s toll-free at 855-564-5755 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Saturday or online at www.kohls.com and click on “Recalls” on the bottom of the page for more information.

